× Blues get Complete Game, beat Maple Leafs 4-1

The struggling St. Louis Blues got their best effort of the young NHL season and beat one of the league’s hottest teams, the Maple Leafs 4-1 on Saturday night in Toronto. After a scoreless first period, the Blues scored three times in the second. Robert Bortuzzo scored his first goal of the season to give the Note a 1-0 lead. Zach Sanford scored for the first time in over a year to make it 2-0. Ryan O’Reilly, the Blues biggest off season acquisition scored his first goal with the team to give his new club a 3-0 cushion. Ivan Barbashev’s shorthanded empty net goal in the third period closed out the scoring in the 4-1 contest.

Jake Allen was solid in the Blues net, stopping 22 of 23 Toronto shots.

The Blues Canadian road trip concludes on Monday, October 22nd with a game at Winnipeg.