Cold doesn’t scare runners at Go! St. Louis Halloween Race

ST. LOUIS, MO - GO! St. Louis hosted its annual Halloween Race Sunday morning. The day featured a half-marathon, 10K, 5K and 1-mile fun run – with a special Halloween twist! This event attracts many of the region’s elite runners, along with thousands of runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, most of them in costume.

Runners received treats along the route, which ran through Downtown St. Louis and the Soulard neighborhood. Several roads were closed during the run. The 10K and half marathon courses had some added adventure. Runners had to watch out for the Zombie Zone and stay out of the way of the Ghostbusters.