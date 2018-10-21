× Identity of SUV driver killed in Hermann trolley crash released

HERMANN, Mo. – New details on a fatal crash involving a tourist trolley in Hermann Saturday afternoon. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports seven people on the trolley, including the driver, were injured in the crash that killed the driver of a SUV and injured her two grandchildren.

The patrol reports Paula Heidemann, 55, turned out of Village Plaza and onto highway 100. Her SUV was hit by the trolley.

The highway closed as first responders rushed in to treat the injured.

“She looked like she had a broken leg. I saw lots of abrasions to legs,” said bystander Pat Richardson. “There were people from here to that street, in the ditch. There were people laying everywhere.”

The two kids in the SUV were 13 and 8-years-old. They were said to have serious injuries. Those aboard the trolley had minor to moderate injuries.

