Illini Badgered by Wisconsin 49-20

The Illini went to Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday and battled a snowstorm and the Badgers and were outscored 49-20. After Reggie Corbin scored on an 80 yard run to cut the Wisconsin lead to 14-7, it was all Badgers after that. Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw two of his three touchdown passes before halftime to build a 28-7 lead.

The snow ended in the second half, but the Illini could only produce a Ra’Von Bonner TD run and a Chase McLaughlin field goal in the second half. Wisconsin added three more touchdowns to pull away in the contest. The loss drop Illinois’ record to 3-4 and 1-3 in Big Ten play.