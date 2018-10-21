Major Case Squad investigating double homicide in Vinita Park

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Two people were shot and killed in north St. Louis County early Sunday morning. At approximately 1:00 AM, the North County Police Cooperative responded to a call for a shooting in the 2100 block of Penfield in Vinita Park. Officers found a woman and man dead at the scene, both with gunshot wounds.

The names of the victims have not been released, but they are identified as a 35-year-old, black female and a 45-year-old, black male.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has been asked to assist with the investigation. Twenty investigators on the case.

The command post for the Major Case Squad is located at the Vinita Park Police Department. Contact the Major Case Squad Hotline at (314) 574-4041 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPPS (8477) if you have any information.

