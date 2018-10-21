× Missouri professor creates art to heal after husband’s death

A University of Missouri professor created artwork out of her late husband’s old clothes to honor him and find healing following his death three years ago.

The Columbia Missourian reports that MU art professor Catherine Armbrust held an exhibit in fall 2016 called “Visible Mending” as a way to move forward after the death of her husband Eric Sweet, who also taught art at the university. Sweet died after suffering a heart attack at age 44.

Armbrust’s healing artwork includes jars stuffed with her husband’s old plaid shirts and cyanotypes of his shoes. She has exhibited her pieces at the University of Missouri and Western Illinois University.

Armbrust says she wanted to find a way to connect with others because everyone has experienced forms of grief and loss.