× Mizzou basketball’s Jontay Porter suffers season-ending knee injury

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou sophomore forward Jontay Porter suffered a season-ending knee injury during a closed scrimmage vs. Southern Illinois on Sunday. Porter tore his anterior cruciate ligament and his medial collateral ligament, and will be sidelined for the 2018-19 campaign.

No additional comment from the Mizzou Men’s Basketball program will be provided at this time.

