President Trump coming to southern Illinois to hold rally

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – President Trump will be in southern Illinois next weekend. He is holding a rally for Congressman Mike Bost in Murphysboro Saturday afternoon. The rally is secheduled to take place in a hangar at the Southern Illinois Airport beginning at 4:30pm.

Bost is facing a challenge from St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly.