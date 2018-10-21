Project Wake Up Comedy Night for suicide prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Alex Lindley, founder of Project Wake Up, is at the studio on Sunday to talk about the upcoming Project Wake Up Comedy Night.

This event and the project is Alex's response to the tragic suicide of Alex's life-long best friend prior to his senior year at Mizzou.

Project Wake Up is a non-profit organization that has produced a short documentary about Ryan`s life, a PSA for suicide prevention and has held multiple sell-out events helping to raise over $300,000 towards the production of a feature length documentary film which is currently in production.

The event's purpose to to make people laugh but to also raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

Project Wake Up Comedy Night - (Headlined by St. Louis` own Sklar Brothers)

Saturday, November 24th

Doors at 6 p.m.

Skip Viraugh Center for the Arts at Chaminade H.S.

425 S. Lindbergh Blvd

St. Louis, Mo 63131

Tickets are on sale at ProjectWakeUp.Tix.com