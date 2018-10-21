× Tigers End Losing Streak with 65-33 Win over Memphis

Drew Lock threw four touchdown passes and Larry Rountree ran for three scores as Missouri won their homecoming game big, 65-33 over Memphis on Saturday at Faurot Field. Lock completed 23 of 29 passes for 35 yards and the four TD tosses. Rountree had nine rushes for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Albert Okwuegbunam was the receiving star with six catches for 159 yards and three TD receptions.

The Tigers offense piled up 48 points in the first half to cruise to the win and end their three game losing streak. The victory raises the Tigers season mark to 4-3.