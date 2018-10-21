Watch ‘Lé Kitchen’, a new show, on Rolling Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis native Chef Wood, a celebrity chef and artist, has a new show, 'Lé Kitchen', on Rolling Out. It airs every Tuesday at 10:00 EST. Wood used his love of food and cooking to get him out of trouble while growing up.

Kajun Shrimp & Chick Tacos with Wood`s Red Sauce Sponsored by Red Hot Riplets Recipe :

Chicken Breast Jumbo Shrimp

A dash of Andy`s seasoning

Sautéed Spinach

Feta Cheese

Monterrey Jack

Cheddar

Aioli

Small Tortillas

Woods Red Sauce

Make sure you grease the pan before you cook your tortilla for the right texture. Be sure to wash your wash your Spinach prior to sauté to ensure cleanliness. Remember to devein your shrimp and trim the unnecessary fat of the chicken

For more tips, watch 'Lé Kitchen' at rollingout.com