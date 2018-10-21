Watch ‘Lé Kitchen’, a new show, on Rolling Out

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis native Chef Wood, a celebrity chef and artist, has a new show, 'Lé Kitchen', on Rolling Out. It airs every Tuesday at 10:00 EST. Wood used his love of food and cooking to get him out of trouble while growing up.
Kajun Shrimp & Chick Tacos with Wood`s Red Sauce Sponsored by Red Hot Riplets Recipe :
- Chicken Breast Jumbo Shrimp
- A dash of Andy`s seasoning
- Sautéed Spinach
- Feta Cheese
- Monterrey Jack
- Cheddar
- Aioli
- Small Tortillas
- Woods Red Sauce
Make sure you grease the pan before you cook your tortilla for the right texture. Be sure to wash your wash your Spinach prior to sauté to ensure cleanliness. Remember to devein your shrimp and trim the unnecessary fat of the chicken
For more tips, watch 'Lé Kitchen' at rollingout.com