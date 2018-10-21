You Paid For It – Public Safety Director calls for state involvement to reduce violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It team questions the St. Louis Public Safety Director.

Sunday night, Jimmie Edwards explains how the City of St. Louis needs the State of Missouri's help to stem to rising tide of bloodshed.

Jimmie Edwards' Office includes the Police Department.

Edwards wants the State Legislature and Governor to help by modifying the state's current gun laws which make it easier for most residents to carry a gun. Furthermore, Edwards wants tougher sentences for violent criminals using guns in the commission of the crime.