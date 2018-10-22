Is a treasure buried in Forest Park? A cryptic book offers clues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Where is the treasure in Forest Park? The Book House in Maplewood might know about that.

“It`s a book that came out in the early 80`s called “The Secret: A Treasure Hunt,” says Dave Simmons, bookseller at the Book House. “Basically, one guy hid these 12 keys in cities around the country and left these incredibly cryptic pictograms and clues as to where you can find them. "

The keys are buried in a dozen ceramic coffins about 3.5 feet deep in city parks throughout North America. Each held a key that could be exchanged for a jewel worth about $1,000. St. Louis City Department of Parks have heard the rumors for years that somewhere in Forest Park, a buried treasure waits, put there by the publishers of the book.

Parks commissioner Kim Haegle says they routinely get phone calls from people claiming to know where to dig. But, digging is not allowed in the 1,300-acre Forest Park.

“As far as I'm aware they`ve only found two of the keys,” says Simmons. “One of them was in 1984 and then in 2004. But as far as I know, there`s still ten of these keys to be found.”

Whether the keys or jewels buried in a Plexiglass box about three and a half feet underground somewhere in Forest Park are ever found, for now, the mystery behind the secret is buried for now.

“Surprisingly these things can come to life after years and years of looking,” says Simmons. “Just takes a fresh pair of eyes. Plus, you`ve got the internet and people comparing notes so there might be a little bit of progress there.”