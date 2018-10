× Funeral for murdered Godfrey, Illinois trustee today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Funeral services will be held today for murdered Godfrey, Illinois trustee Edlon “Twirp” Williams.

The 87-year-old, who also worked as a real estate agent, was killed during an attempted robbery at a property in Alton last Tuesday.

Williams’ funeral is at 10am this morning at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on State Street in Alton.

Police have charged Donald Nelson, 34, in connection to Williams’ murder.