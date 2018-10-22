× Fury over reported federal plan targeting transgender people

WASHINGTON (AP) – LGBT leaders are reacting furiously to a report that the Trump administration is considering a new definition of gender that would effectively deny federal recognition and civil rights protections to transgender Americans.

Activists are pledging legal challenges if such a change is put in place, and they say it would run counter to numerous court rulings.

According to The New York Times, a draft memo circulated by the Health and Human Services Department proposes defining gender as an immutable biological condition determined by a person’s sex organs at birth.

Such a policy, if in place, would be the latest administration move targeting transgender rights. That includes an attempt by President Donald Trump to ban transgender people from military service.

By DAVID CRARY and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR, Associated Press