Great Rivers Greenway holding pop-up event for possible Hodiamont trail

ST. LOUIS, MO — An upcoming event has some outdoor enthusiasts buzzing about possible development from Great Rivers Greenway. The regional agency is holding a pop-up greenway event this Saturday along the old Hodiamont streetcar route in St. Louis.

Great Rivers Greenway has been studying the possibility of a trail in that area. The event is meant to give residents an idea of what it would be like to have a trail along the 3.5 mile route.

The event is this Saturday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm between Cabanne and Academy Avenues.