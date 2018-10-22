Keith Urban serenades sick ‘super fan’ in hospital room

TOLEDO, Oh. — Country star Keith Urban made a fan’s dream come true by serenading her in her hospital room. Marissa English is battling a number of conditions including an inoperable cyst on her brain, scoliosis, and cerebral palsy. Urban took the time to visit her before his show Thursday in Toledo, Ohio. Keith urban personally serenades English from her hospital bed in downtown Toledo.

Marissa’s family was unsure she’d ever get to meet the man she’s dubbed “Mr. Hottie.” They’re still trying to digest what happened.

“He sat with her, and held her hand, and talked to her, and sang with her. It was priceless. I mean, a dream come true,” said Marissa’s mother. “The overall calming effect it had on her too. She’s been having a lot of difficult days, but she relaxed. Her heart rate actually came down which surprises me because I thought it would go up, but she was just enjoying the moment.”

The moment was unexpected and for that reason, it meant a little more.

“He’s a busy man, I know that. He had a concert last night but that didn’t matter to him. He took the time to come and see his biggest fan,” said Marlise Matthews.

After their visit Urban dedicated his entire concert to Marissa who now has memories to last a lifetime.

“For years we’ve doctored pictures to make it look like he’s in a picture with her. Now I keep looking at this and it just brings tears to my eyes. He was here. He was with her,” said Marlise Matthews.

We asked Marlise to sum up her emotions. There were two words that came to mind: “Overwhelming joy.”

During the Keith Urban concert, he acknowledged some of English’s nurses, who pushed for his hospital visit on social media.