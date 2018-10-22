LeBron James backed ‘Blaze Pizza’ giving away thousands of pizzas for grand opening

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A new restaurant backed by LeBron James is giving away free pizzas Tuesday. Blaze Pizza tells FOX 2 that anyone who visits their new location between 10:30am to 9:00pm and follows them on social media tomorrow will receive a FREE build-your-own pizza. The chain’s record for giving away pizzas is 2,700. They want their Richmond Heights location to beat that record.

Blaze Pizza opened their Richmond Heights location today at 8039 Dale Ave. The location is near where Hanley meets I-64 in Richmond Heights.

Customers can customize their own pizzas or order a signature item for around $8. Each pizza features our made-from-scratch dough, all-natural meats and vegetables, and is finished in an open flame oven which cooks pizzas in three minutes flat.

Learn more about Blaze Pizza’s Richmond Heights location here.

