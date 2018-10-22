Metro planning on cutting slow bus routes after public input sessions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO —Metro wants the public's input before making major changes to bus routes. Some slower stops will be getting cut and replaced with vans or cars more suitable for that particular route.

Before any changes are made Metro wants to hear from the people who it will affect the most, the riders. There are more than a dozen informational sessions already set up to hear the public`s opinion.

Metro planners will be on hand at the Ballas Transit Center in Town and Country from 3pm to 5pm. There will be other events held through November 8th.

If you can't make it in person, you can actually have your voice heard from your cell phone. Riders can text 314-207-9786 with your concerns.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that some routes proposed for discontinuation are 66 Clayton-Airport and 68 Big Bend. Learn more from Metro here.