Missing Florissant man last seen during dangerous Facebook live video

ST. LOUIS, MO — An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 22-year-old man. St. Louis County Police are looking for Donyell Harris of Florissant, Missouri.

St. Louis County Police say Harris was last seen consuming a large number of prescription pills and making suicidal statements during a Facebook live video. He fled on foot when police showed up at his home.

The St Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 4418 Papal Drive, St Louis at 12 AM on October 22, 2018.

Harris is described as 5’11”, 194 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, dark complexion, with black beard and mustache, wearing a grey t-shirt and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with any information should immediately dial 911 or call the St Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.