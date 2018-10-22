MoDOT opens new overpass to make Route P safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO - MoDOT announced the new overpass at Route "P" and Peine Road is open over route 61. It is part of several construction projects being done along Route 61 to make it safer.

MoDOT said the southbound exit and entrance ramps will open later this year. The northbound ramps are now open. The area is one of five intersections along a two and a half mile stretch of Route 61 that MoDOT identified to have high crash rates.

Now that the overpass is open, MoDOT reports Peine Road will close.