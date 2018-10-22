Mother and father found shot to death in Vinita Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Major Case Squad is investigating a double homicide in the St. Louis County city of Vinita Park. Two people were shot and killed there early Sunday morning

The two people murdered were a man and a woman. At around 1:00am on Sunday police were called to the 2100 block of Penfield Avenue. That's where they found the bodies of 35-year-old Tashonda Nesbitt and 45-year-old Vernon Stewart Jr.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the two lived on the street where they were killed. Fiends tell us Nesbitt was a mother of two and Steward was a father of six.

Neighbors are still shocked that the two were killed. They want the violence to stop. Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.