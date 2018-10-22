MSD in the midst of $4.7 billion tunnel project to alleviate city sewer system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD) is in the midst of a years-long project to replace sewer systems throughout the area.

A giant machine is boring a 200-foot tunnel near the River City Casino. It’ll span more than three miles and run from south St. Louis City to Jefferson Barracks.

“It’s a sewage hole we’re building. That tunnel we’re building will help alleviate the sewage system there,” said Sean Hadley, an MSD spokesman. “Over the years, we have had a lot of overflows and this will alleviate that.”

The tunnel is part of a $4.7 billion initiative that will span a few decades. It will take care of wastewater concerns in the region due to aging infrastructure.

“This is going to shut down a few pump stations,” Hadley said. “This will help us be more efficient and add more flow to the treatment plant, which is right behind this site and another sign of improvements in the area.”

This is one of three tunnels under construction right now. Another tunnel is being constructed in north city and a third in west St. Louis County. In all, seven tunnels will be built as part of the project.

The current tunnel digging project is expected to be completed by 2020.