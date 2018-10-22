SLU Hospital debuts new digital PET/CT scanner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Dr. Jeff Brown, Chair of Radiology at SLUCare and SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital talks about the first digital PET/CT scan in Missouri.

SLUCare and SSM Health SLU Hospital are the first in our region to receive this new technology. Patients will begin using this new technology today, October 22nd.

The new Vereos system obtains more accurate images in far less time. It can scan the body in under 20 minutes and combines two imaging technologies into one, providing radiologists who need scans for oncology, surgical planning, radiation therapy or cancer staging both a 3D and 2D look at the body.

"This new system will allow us to improve patient comfort and safety with faster, lower dose scans, and to improve our diagnostic efficacy with higher resolution images," says Dr. Jeff Brown. "It is a leap forward for our patients."

