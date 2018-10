Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Goose is our pet of the week. He is a 4-year-old mini-Australian Shepherd mix and is a fluffy ball of sweetness.

Goose enjoys going on walks, keeps his kennel clean, and loves everyone he meets. He's a very laid back boy who wants all of your attention and likes to snuggle and get ear scratches.

You can visit Goose at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.