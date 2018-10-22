Small Washington University campus fire quickly extinguished

ST. LOUIS, MO — Firefighters arrived at Givens Hall on the Washington University campus at around 6:00am Monday. There was a small fire in the at the architecture center in the laser lab. They were able to quickly put the fire out. There were about 20 students inside the building studying for midterm exams.

The City of Clayton says that the fire was confined to a lab on the lower level. They say the source was a laser cutting machine. Washington University representatives on scene are assessing the damage. Except for the room of origin, the building remains open to normal operations.

Early morning fire at Washington University- Givens Hall- details on Fox2 News In the morning. https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC pic.twitter.com/3vxUrUHec0 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) October 22, 2018