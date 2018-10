Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Sonja Shin, lifestyle expert and creator of May You Shine blog, is talking about some amazing places to go in the area to get the most out of the fall season!

One of the places she suggests visiting is the Tiger Sanctuary, a licensed rescue facility in Sainte Genevieve. They even have their own root beer on sale called Fizzy Izzy root beer.

