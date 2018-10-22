St. Louis College of Pharmacy is hosting Community Health Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Sydney Tu, student pharmacist at St. Louis College of Pharmacy and Alex Muller, student pharmacist at St. Louis College of Pharmacy, are at the studio Monday and they are talking about how it is American Pharmacists Month.

In celebration of American Pharmacists Month, student pharmacists from St. Louis College of Pharmacy are going to be hosting a community health fair.

This health fair will be featuring blood pressure and blood glucose screenings, lung health assessments and a variety of educational booths.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy Community Health Fair

Tuesday, Oct. 23

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza

Washington University School of Medicine

4905 Children's Place

St. Louis, Mo 63110

For more information, visit: https://pharmacistsmonth.com