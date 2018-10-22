Stray Rescue posts emotional note after Quentin the ‘Miracle Dog’ passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Quentin the "Miracle Dog" has passed away. He was one of the famous faces of Stray Rescue of St. Louis. The pup became well known after surviving the gas chamber in 2003.

Founder of Stray Rescue, Randy Grimm, says Quentin's story helped to close numerous animal gas chambers across the country and helped spearhead the no-kill movement.

Stray Rescue posted this note Sunday night on their website: