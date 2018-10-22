× Supreme Court: Ross can’t be questioned in census suit

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Supreme Court says Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross does not have to give out_of_court testimony about his decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The order Monday comes in response to lawsuits filed by more than a dozen states and big cities, among others, that challenge whether the citizenship question can be legally included.

Lower federal courts in New York had said the deposition of Ross and acting assistant attorney general John Gore could proceed in the lawsuits, which claim Ross acted improperly in including the citizenship question. They say the question will discourage immigrants from participating, diluting political representation and federal dollars for states that tend to vote Democratic.

The court is allowing Gore’s deposition to go forward.

A trial is scheduled to begin Nov.