Toby the tree dog goes missing at work site

ST. CHARLES, MO – Don Kottman of Kottman’s Tree Service is asking for the public’s help to find his little buddy. Toby the ‘Tree Dog’ is more than a friend to Don Kottman, he’s family. Don takes Toby to all of his work sites, when finishes a tree and climbs down, Toby greets Don with kisses.

But on Monday while working on Woodbriar Court in St. Charles near Muegge Road, Toby, a white Maltese & Poodle went missing. Toby wears a black and white collar with a tag with his name and number on it.

If you have seen or know of Toby’s whereabouts, you can reach Don Kottman at 636-352-5411.