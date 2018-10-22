Trouba scores in OT to lift Jets over Blues 5-4

Posted 10:20 pm, October 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:19PM, October 22, 2018

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) _ Bryan Little tied it late in the third period and Jacob Trouba scored in overtime to help the Winnipeg Jets overcome a two_goal deficit and beat the St. Louis Blues 5_4 on Monday night.

Trouba took a pass from Kyle Connor and shot into an open side of the net behind goalie Jake Allen. It was Trouba’s first goal of the season.

St. Louis led 3_1 heading into the third before Ben Chiarot and Mark Scheifele got consecutive goals to tie it.

David Perron put St. Louis back ahead 1:14 after Scheifele’s tying score with a high shot past goalie Connor Hellebuyck, but Little flipped a rebound past Allen with 1:40 remaining.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, and Vince Dunn and Colton Parayko also scored.

Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg (6_2_1), which has points in five straight games (4_0_1).

Allen stopped 31 shots for the Blues (2_3_3), who finished a three_game trip (1_1_1) through Canada.

O’Reilly scored 47 seconds into the game and Parayko made it 2_0 before Scheifele got one back 12:07 into the period on a power play. Dunn scored midway through the second on a power play to make it 3_1.

UP NEXT

Blues: Begin a season_high seven_game homestand Thursday night against the Blue Jackets.

Jets: Wrap up a six_game homestand Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs