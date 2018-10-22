Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter – Over St. Louis
‘Veterans Tribute Park’ opens in St. Charles County

Posted 6:06 am, October 22, 2018, by

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - A brand new park is now open to visitors in St. Charles County.  A ribbon cutting was held Saturday to mark the opening of Veterans Tribute Park on Kisker Road.   The 120-acre park features a playground, a trail system, fishing ponds, and picnic spots.