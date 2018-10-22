West County Center’s iconic ‘Dove’ removed for makeover

ST. LOUIS, MO — The West County Center’s iconic “Dove” is getting a makeover. They say that the dove was taken town this morning. The sign is getting a makeover for it’s “Sweet 16.” The dove was last refurbished during the mall’s re-grand opening in 2002.

Warren Signs will be replacing the white poly faces and metal halide lights with new color-changing LEDs. They will also be painting and reinforcing the pole. The total project is expected to take two to three weeks, and the Dove will be in place again before the week of Thanksgiving.