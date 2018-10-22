× Why PETA says drinking cow’s milk is a symbol for white supremacists

ST. LOUIS, MO — An article posted to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals website is going viral. PETA says that milk is the perfect drink for (even unwitting) white supremacists. That statement by PETA is meant to be provocative. The group says that they’re trying to stop people from drinking milk from cows.

PETA says that milk has long been a symbol of white supremacy. They don’t provide much of an explanation but the New York Times provides some context. They say that white supremacists are chugging milk to draw attention to a genetic trait known to be more common in white people than others – the ability to digest lactose as adults. But, in an inconvenient truth for white supremacists, a similar bit of evolution turns out to have occurred among cattle breeders in East Africa.

There are a lot of popular alternatives to drinking milk from cows. PETA writes that people should choose soy, almond, rice, cashew, or coconut milk the next time that you go shopping or order coffee. With so many different types of cruelty-free, delicious milk on the market, opposing supremacists has never been easier.

PETA’s tweet has gone viral, generating thousands of comments and articles.