Animal cruelty task force takes control of 40 animals from Lincoln County home

ST. LOUIS - The Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force along with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office rescued 40 animals from a home near Truxton, Missouri Tuesday.

The animals taken into custody were 23 dogs, four birds, and one rabbit. 8 of the dogs included 5 puppies and 3 senior dogs.

Officers who entered the home said it had a heavy ammonia smell, with no food or water for the animals. Some of the dogs had matted coats and were underweight. A few had injuries consistent with dogfighting.

The Humane Society of Missouri and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had been working to improve the conditions for the animals with the owner, but no progress had been made and authorities got a warrant to remove the animals.

A hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 20th at 9 am to determine the permanent custody of the animals at the Lincoln County Justice Center.

The animals have been taken to the Macklind Avenue facility for health check and treatment.

Donations to provide for the animals’ care may be made at www.hsmo.org or by calling 314-951-1542.