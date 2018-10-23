‘Barkin’ for the Blues’ event promotes pet adoption

ST. LOUIS — A live look this morning from our webcam at the APA in Brentwood where the animals are very excited about an upcoming Blues theme night called “Barkin’ for the Blues.”

This Thursday, October 25, fans will be able to meet adoptable dogs from local animal shelters and can support shelter pets by bidding on autographed Blues items. There will be pet bowls decorated by Blues players and their families available to be bid on by fans. Proceeds will support the animal shelters in attendance.

And joining the show this morning to talk about it is Kim Brown, Vice President of the APA.