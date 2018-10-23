Best Buddies program promotes Missouri Champion of the Year candidates

ST. LOUIS — The Best Buddies program is aiming to bring people closer to one another. It is a program that empowers people with and without disabilities to learn how to discover meaningful friendships with each other in school, at work and the community.

Here to share with you more about best buddies is Pat Imig—the Missouri Champion of the Year Candidate and Claire Gardiner a participant in the Missouri Friendship Program and chef Andrew Simon with Scape American Bistro.

For more information on Best Buddies and the Champion of the Year event on Thursday, head to stlmoms.com.