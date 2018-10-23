EMS crews attempting to rescue man trapped under Blanchette Bridge

ST. CHARLES, MO – Police and fire units have been called to the westbound span of the Blanchette Bridge for a man trapped under the bridge. The call for the rescue went out around 9:30 pm Tuesday night for a man trapped under the bridge near the Ameristar Casino.
A St. Charles Fire Department spokesperson tells Fox 2/News 11 that an adult man has somehow gotten underneath the westbound span via a catwalk to a support pylon.
A high angle rescue squad has been dispatched to the scene.
MoDOT has shut down the westbound lanes of I-70 on the Blanchette Bridge.
38.764387 -90.482538