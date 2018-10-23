Fox 2’s Elliot Davis receives award from St. Louis Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Last summer our Elliot Davis won a contest among local media to ride-along with the St. Louis Fire Department on the 4th of July. Fire crews and EMS responded 509 emergency calls that day including the blaze that destroyed the Macklind Avenue Deli in south St. Louis. Elliot shared his eye-opening and informative experience with our viewers on-air and online.

Tuesday, Elliot’s new friends from the Fire Department wanted to give him a taste of his own medicine.

“We’re going to ambush Elliot Davis. You know how he ambushes everybody? We’re going to ambush him.” Said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

Inside Sweetie Pie’s on Delmar, Elliot was conducting his weekly “Dining with Davis” Facebook Live when firefighters arrived unannounced. Little did Elliot know the real surprise was walking through the front door.

“Where’s Elliot? Fire Department is here to congratulate you for your win on July 4th. We figured we’d ambush you because we know you love that style. This is a traveling trophy from the St. Louis Fire Department. We had to turn the tables on you because we did such a fantastic job for us that night showing the people of this city what we do every day. We appreciate everything you did,” added Jenkerson.

The emotion was evident. A man never at a loss for words…left speechless.

“Normally I’m good at speeches but not today. I just say thank you. It was my pleasure. It’s one of the most memorable things that’s happened. I just say thank you,” said Davis.

“You ever seen him at a loss for words before? Asked Fox 2’s, Mike Colombo.

“Never. When we came in and said Elliot, who paid for this. He was like what’d I do?” added Jenkerson.

What he did was showcase courageous first responders on their busiest night of the year. And because no city funds were used to make the trophy Elliot won’t have to investigate who paid for it.