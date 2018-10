Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — Tim Ezell is lacing up the gloves. He has somehow gotten the idea that he should be in, The Ring. He may have confused the movie with the annual boxing match between St. Louis area police and firefighters.

2nd Annual Budweiser Guns `N Hoses

Enterprise Center

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets visit www.STLGunsNHoses.com