Missouri teen, 2 juveniles in custody after disturbing Facebook video surfaces

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A 17-old-old and two juveniles are in custody after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook, prompting “numerous” calls to police in Independence, Missouri.

The video shows one person pointing a pistol at a kneeling, juvenile victim, while another other repeatedly orders, “kiss my feet.”

Video later shows the same person who gave the orders punching the boy in the face several times.

Police said Alexander Schader, 17, and the two juvenile suspects were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. In Missouri, 17-year-olds are legally considered adults.

The department said they had received multiple calls from people about the incident.

Police said they received a report of the incident Monday night and that the actual incident occurred Saturday, Oct. 20.

Independence police continue to investigate; as of Tuesday afternoon no charges had been announced.

Anyone with further information are asked to call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org