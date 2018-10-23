× Police: Schools in Union, Mo. on lockdown over threat

UNION, Mo. – Schools in Union, Missouri were placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon for a threat, police said.

The Union R-XI School District posted a message on its Facebook about receiving a phoned threat at one school. The district did not explain the nature of the threat nor did it specify which school received said threat.

Union police say that other schools in the area are also on lockdown or lock-in, including in St. Clair. School resource officers and police headed to every school in the district to make sure they were secure.

Union District Superintendent Justin Tarte said all the exterior doors to district schools were locked, which is a standard procedure in a situation like this. No injuries were reported and all students, faculty, and staff members at each school were said to be safe.

Early this afternoon, we received a call about a possible threat at one of our buildings. All of our buildings in the district were immediately put on lock down and district school resource officers along with local police were notified and responded to each school in the district. At this time, all students and staff are safe. Once again, all students and staff are safe.



Tarte said he was unaware if any other schools in Franklin County had similar incidents.

