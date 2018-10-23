× Runaway horses briefly place North County school on lockdown

SPANISH LAKE, MO – Larimore Elementary on Trampe Avenue in north St. Louis County was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after seven horses escaped their enclosure and were wandering around campus. The Hazelwood School District says a back gate at a nearby property was left open, allowing the horses their brief freedom around 1:00pm.

Students and staff are safe and were kept indoors during the incident as a precaution.

The owner was contacted and the horses were rounded up and corralled around 2:00pm.

No one was hurt.