× Security cameras catch elderly woman stealing packages

SAN DIEGO — An Encinitas family on vacation woke up to a disturbing alert last week, video of someone stealing multiple packages from their porch.

Homeowner Mark Sandorf says the most peculiar thing was who the thief was.

“It’s different in that she looks like she’s probably someone’s grandma,” said Sandorf.

The family immediately filed a police report from New Mexico.

10News blurred the woman’s face because the San Diego Sheriff’s Department has not yet said she’s a wanted suspect.

One of the packages had sentimental value, three custom holsters for Sandorf’s son who is in law enforcement.

“My son is, like I said, risking his life out there every day and we try to keep him in good equipment and what not. These were custom made by a friend of mine in South Carolina,” said Sandorf.

Sandorf says the most frustrating thing is knowing the holsters will likely get thrown away.

He hopes others in his Encinitas Ranch neighborhood will be on alert after the incident.