US stealth bomber from Missouri lands in Colorado after emergency

Staff Sgt. Robert Maze, a Black Hawk crew chief assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1-135th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Missouri National Guard, performs pre-flight checks on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter before the unit's first air assault mission as an AHB at Whiteman Air Force Base on July 26, 2016. The unit has spent the last year training and adjusting to a new mission set after transitioning from an attack-reconnaissance battalion to an assault helicopter battalion. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Samantha J. Whitehead)
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 stealth bomber landed in Colorado Springs after an unspecified emergency.
A spokesman for the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base, Sgt. Brian Bender, says the base’s first responders responded to an emergency involving the plane at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.
He referred questions about the bomber’s emergency to Whiteman Air Force Base in Warrensburg, Missouri because it is the aircraft’s home base.
Officials at the base did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.
The B2 costs about $1 billion, is designed to evade enemy radar and carries a two-person crew.