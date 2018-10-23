× Young voter promotion canceled over questions of legality

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Columbia restaurant planned to offer young people a special on sandwiches if they voted but canceled the promotion after questions were raised about whether it was legal.

Sycamore restaurant announced on its Facebook page Oct. 13 that people aged 18 to 30 who brought “I Voted” stickers to the restaurant on Nov. 6 would get half-off on a sandwich.

But the restaurant said Monday it was canceling the promotion because of the threat of legal action.

The Columbian Missourian reports the controversy centered on whether it was legal to offer a discount only to one group.

One of the critics, Columbia resident Josh Kezerone, cited a federal statute that prohibits receiving or giving any expense for registering or not registering to vote, or for voting a particular way.