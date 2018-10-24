Car show in south St. Louis County Saturday to support families of fallen first responders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Hundreds of vehicles from classic to contemporary will roll into south St. Louis County Saturday.

The event is more than a car show, organizer Mike Simms said. It is a tribute to fallen first responders.

Proceeds from the third annual Blake Snyder Memorial Car Show will benefit families of men and women killed in the line of duty.

“My dad’s a retired officer. So, I kind of tied it in with that,” Simms said. “I really feel for the families and it made me appreciate what they do for us.”

Anyone can register a car for $20 at the car show, Simms said.

“I tell people all the time – it’s funny. Anything that runs, that’s got an engine. Bring it, we’ll put ‘em in it. Newer cars, old cars. Low trucks, tow trucks,” he said.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at Mehlville High School and the event runs through 5 p.m.

The event is free of charge, but registration, raffle tickets, and donations will be used for a worthy cause.

“It gives back to the families. They’ve lost their parent. They’ve lost their mother. They’ve lost their father. “100% of the proceeds from Guns ‘N Hoses goes right back to BackStoppers,” Guns ‘N Hoses Executive Board Member Jesse Finney said.

Guns ‘N Hoses, the annual Thanksgiving Eve boxing match, has become synonymous with support for first responders. The event fully supports BackStoppers, which provides financial aid to dozens of families who have lost ones.

Among those helped is the family of St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, who was shot and killed while responding to a call October 6, 2016.

Simms said he is proud to organize the car show this year. He said he is expecting a large turnout and welcomes first-time attendees.

“It definitely supports law enforcement and supports our event,” he said.