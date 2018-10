Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A homeowner in south St. Louis woke up to a mess Wednesday morning after a driver crashed into his front porch.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Humphrey Street near Gustine.

The driver of the vehicle hit two parked cars before veering onto the sidewalk and crashing into the house.

There are reports of multiple people being in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No injuries have been reported.