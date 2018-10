Firearms deer season starts November 10 which is just two weeks from this Saturday. The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to make safety their number one priority. It might surprise you to know that the most common kinds of hunting mishaps do not involve firearms.

Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss hunting safety tips that don’t always have to do with firearms.

For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov.